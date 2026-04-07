ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes

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260409-N-TC096-0016 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 9, 2026) - The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), presents his challenge coin to Machinists Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Joshua Peddicord, Recruiter of the Quarter, while visiting Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes. The engagement focused on meeting leadership and assessing the current state of Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)