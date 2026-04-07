260409-N-TC096-0011 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 9, 2026) - The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASN M&RA), poses for a photograph with Machinists Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Joshua Peddicord, Recruiter of the Quarter, while visiting Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes. The engagement focused on meeting leadership and assessing the current state of Navy recruiting. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 10:17
|Photo ID:
|9607189
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-TC096-9928
|Resolution:
|1705x1363
|Size:
|618.09 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASN Kohlmann visits NTAG Great Lakes [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.