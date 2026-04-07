U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin greets U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Dr. Anjani Sinha aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, April 7, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 05:25
|Photo ID:
|9606881
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-WM182-9912
|Resolution:
|4571x3047
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|CHANGI, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.