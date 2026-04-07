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    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Dr. Anjani Sinha (left) and Deputy Chief of Mission Graham Mayer (right) meet with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, April 7, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 05:25
    Photo ID: 9606885
    VIRIN: 260407-N-WM182-1046
    Resolution: 4685x3346
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: CHANGI, SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F
    U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F

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