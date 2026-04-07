U.S. Ambassador to Singapore visits C7F

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U.S. Ambassador to Singapore Dr. Anjani Sinha (left center left) and Deputy Chief of Mission Graham Mayer (left center right) meet with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit to Singapore, April 7, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)