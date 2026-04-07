Blue Ridge departs Changi, Singapore

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana | Capt. John P. Baggett, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7 speaks with LTC Ivan Kwah, assigned to HD Intel Branch, HQ Fleet, Republic of Singapore Navy during staff talks aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as part of a scheduled port visit to RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base, Singapore, April 6, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana) see less | View Image Page

U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Changi following a port visit, Apr. 10, 2026.

Blue Ridge arrived in Changi Apr. 3, and throughout the week U.S. 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership met with their Republic of Singapore Navy counterparts to discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation and enhance the U.S.-Singapore partnership overall.

The U.S. and Singapore have a strong navy-to-navy relationship rooted in regular personnel exchanges and longstanding participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises such as Pacific Griffin (PAC GRIFFIN), Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT), Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT), Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), and ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX).

“Thank you to the people of Singapore for the warm welcome and for hosting us at Changi Naval base,” said Capt. Louis F. Catalina IV, commanding officer of USS Blue Ridge. “Singapore is a longstanding and steadfast partner in the region. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with our friends in the Republic of Singapore Navy and experience the culture in this world-class city.

A testament to the U.S.-Singapore relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships.

While in port, Sailors from Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet participated in a series of activities to include band performances and community relations events. Blue Ridge last visited Singapore in 2024.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/. For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil/.