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    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse [Image 9 of 9]

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    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, drive a Medium Mine Protected Vehicle, April 8, 2026, at the Republic of Korea Army CBRN Schoolhouse, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers trained in the field for a variety of chemical threats, validating skills such as treating chemical and conventional casualties, pulling security and detaining persons under control. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9606617
    VIRIN: 260408-A-BF020-1021
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse
    23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse

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    fighttonight
    SecondToNone
    ChampionBrigade

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