23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse

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U.S. Army Pfc. Gabriel McKenzie and Sgt. Juan Contreras, chemical, biological radiological and nuclear specialists assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, treat a bullet wound during CBRN training, April 8, 2026, at the Republic of Korea Army CBRN Schoolhouse, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers trained in the field for a variety of chemical threats, validating skills such as treating chemical and conventional casualties, pulling security and detaining persons under control. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)