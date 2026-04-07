A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, reacts to contact, April 8, 2026, at the Republic of Korea Army CBRN Schoolhouse, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers trained in the field for a variety of chemical threats, validating skills such as treating chemical and conventional casualties, pulling security and detaining persons under control. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9606603
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-BF020-1020
|Resolution:
|5587x3725
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.