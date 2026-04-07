23rd CBRNE Soldiers Train at ROKA CBRN Schoolhouse

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carl Council, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, communicates over radio, April 8, 2026, at the Republic of Korea Army CBRN Schoolhouse, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers trained in the field for a variety of chemical threats, validating skills such as treating chemical and conventional casualties, pulling security and detaining persons under control. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)