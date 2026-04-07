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    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 9 of 10]

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    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman and Maine Senator Susan Collins tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, April 9, 2026. The visit to PNSY underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex surface combatants essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 21:58
    Photo ID: 9606614
    VIRIN: 260409-N-PC065-1351
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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    PNSY
    Ship building

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