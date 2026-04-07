Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman and Maine Senator Susan Collins tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, April 9, 2026. The visit to PNSY underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex surface combatants essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9606613
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-PC065-1287
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.