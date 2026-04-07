CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Maine Senator Susan Collins tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, April 9, 2026. The visit to PNSY underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex surface combatants essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)