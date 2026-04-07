Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, center left, poses for a group photo at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, April 9, 2026. The visit to PNSY underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex surface combatants essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9606605
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-PC065-1032
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON tour Portsmouth Naval Shipyard [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.