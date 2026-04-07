Golf Company Grass Week

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A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, demonstrates to a recruit the proper way to mount a barricade for their Entry Level Rifle Qualification. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage with and without barricades in preparation for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)