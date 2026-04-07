A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, demonstrates to a recruit the proper way to mount a barricade for their Entry Level Rifle Qualification. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage with and without barricades in preparation for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9606256
|VIRIN:
|260408-M-JM917-1083
|Resolution:
|5558x3705
|Size:
|11.99 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Grass Week [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.