Rct. Micah Lann, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 8, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage with and without barricades in preparation for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9606246
|VIRIN:
|260408-M-JM917-1033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Grass Week [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.