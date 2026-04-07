Golf Company Grass Week

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Rct. Devon Thompson, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 8, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage with and without barricades in preparation for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)