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    Golf Company Grass Week [Image 5 of 14]

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    Golf Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Devon Thompson, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 8, 2026. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage with and without barricades in preparation for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9606237
    VIRIN: 260408-M-JM917-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golf Company Grass Week [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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