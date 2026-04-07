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    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone [Image 5 of 5]

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    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui and West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency's Paul Dirksen join local officials and stakeholders Monday, April 7, 2026, for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Yolo Bypass East Levee-North New Pump Station in West Sacramento, Calif. The event celebrated a major milestone for the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency-led project and is the first of several federally constructed improvements planned as part of the approximately $2 billion West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which aims to significantly strengthen the city's flood management system. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 18:18
    Photo ID: 9606242
    VIRIN: 260407-A-QG325-1083
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone [Image 5 of 5], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone
    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone
    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone
    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone
    Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone

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