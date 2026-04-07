Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe speaks during the Yolo Bypass East Levee-North New Pump Station activation ceremony in West Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 7, 2026. The event celebrated a major milestone for the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency-led project and is the first of several federally constructed improvements planned as part of the approximately $2 billion West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which aims to significantly strengthen the city's flood management system. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)