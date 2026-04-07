U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe speaks during the Yolo Bypass East Levee-North New Pump Station activation ceremony in West Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 7, 2026. The event celebrated a major milestone for the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency-led project and is the first of several federally constructed improvements planned as part of the approximately $2 billion West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which aims to significantly strengthen the city's flood management system. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9606238
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-QG325-1077
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone [Image 5 of 5], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.