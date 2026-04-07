From left, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Commander Col. Robert McTighe, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui and West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency's Paul Dirksen participate in a ceremonial switch activation during the Yolo Bypass East Levee-North New Pump Station ribbon cutting in West Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 7, 2026. The event celebrated a major milestone for the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency-led project and is the first of several federally constructed improvements planned as part of the approximately $2 billion West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which aims to significantly strengthen the city's flood management system. (U.S. Army photo by Grant Okubo)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 18:18
|Photo ID:
|9606240
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-QG325-1081
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal, State and Local Leaders Celebrate West Sacramento Flood Protection Milestone [Image 5 of 5], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.