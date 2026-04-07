Final A-10 Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The final class of A-10C Thunderbolt II student pilots from the 357th Training Squadron celebrate their graduation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. This ceremony marks the end of an era for A-10 training at Davis-Monthan, which has been the sole formal training unit for A-10 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)