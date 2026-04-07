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    Final A-10 Graduation [Image 4 of 4]

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    Final A-10 Graduation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    The final class of A-10C Thunderbolt II student pilots from the 357th Training Squadron celebrate their graduation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. This ceremony marks the end of an era for A-10 training at Davis-Monthan, which has been the sole formal training unit for A-10 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9606137
    VIRIN: 260403-F-AD704-1210
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 814.01 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Final A-10 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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