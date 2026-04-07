U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks and congratulates the graduating class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. This graduation marks a historic moment as Davis-Monthan graduates its last A-10C Thunderbolt II student pilots from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9606132
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-AD704-1053
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|648.46 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Final A-10 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.