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    Final A-10 Graduation [Image 1 of 4]

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    Final A-10 Graduation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks and congratulates the graduating class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. This graduation marks a historic moment as Davis-Monthan graduates its last A-10C Thunderbolt II student pilots from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9606132
    VIRIN: 260403-F-AD704-1053
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 648.46 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Final A-10 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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