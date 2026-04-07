Final A-10 Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks and congratulates the graduating class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. This graduation marks a historic moment as Davis-Monthan graduates its last A-10C Thunderbolt II student pilots from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)