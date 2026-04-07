U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Campbell, former 355th Wing commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, gives remarks to the final graduating class of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., April 3, 2026. Campbell shared his experiences as an A-10 pilot and congratulated the new pilots on their graduation from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9606136
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-AD704-1152
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|569.58 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Final A-10 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.