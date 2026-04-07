Final A-10 Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Campbell, former 355th Wing commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, gives remarks to the final graduating class of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., April 3, 2026. Campbell shared his experiences as an A-10 pilot and congratulated the new pilots on their graduation from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)