Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kim “KC” Campbell, a fighter pilot with over 24 years of service, speaks to the graduating class of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. Campbell, a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in her A-10, offered advice and congratulations to the final class to graduate from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9606135
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-AD704-1103
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|679.02 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Final A-10 Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.