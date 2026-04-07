Final A-10 Graduation

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Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kim “KC” Campbell, a fighter pilot with over 24 years of service, speaks to the graduating class of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 3, 2026. Campbell, a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in her A-10, offered advice and congratulations to the final class to graduate from the 357th Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)