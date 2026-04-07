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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage [Image 11 of 12]

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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage

    CEBU, PHILIPPINES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, composed of Sailors and Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), paint a mural during a volunteer service event at Children’s Haven, Cordova, Philippines, April 3, 2026. Service members conducted a community clean-up assisting in cleaning, painting and restoring a path at the orphanage. TF Ashland is a flexible, purpose-built force ready to integrate with allies and partners or respond to crisis, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 14:10
    Photo ID: 9605747
    VIRIN: 260403-M-SH393-9566
    Resolution: 5340x3547
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: CEBU, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage
    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage

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    Marines, TFASH, USSASHLAND, 15thMEU, VolunteerService

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