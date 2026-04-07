U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erick Martinez, an ammunition technician assigned to Task Force Ashland, composed of Sailors and Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), paints the wall of a fence during a volunteer service event at Children’s Haven, Cordova, Philippines, April 3, 2026. Service members conducted a community clean-up assisting in cleaning, painting and restoring a path at the orphanage. TF Ashland is a flexible, purpose-built force ready to integrate with allies and partners or respond to crisis, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 14:10
|Photo ID:
|9605731
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-SH393-9191
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|CEBU, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.