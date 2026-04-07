Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage

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U.S Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Mohamad Aljemelaway, left, and U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Manuel Ruffo, right, both assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, cleans a playground during a volunteer service event at Children’s Haven, Cordova, Philippines, April 3, 2026. Service members did a community clean-up assisting in cleaning, painting, and restoring a stone path at an orphanage. TF Ashland is a flexible, purpose-built force ready to integrate with allies and partners or respond to crisis, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)