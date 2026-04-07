Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Volunteer at Philippine Orphanage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child observes U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, composed of Sailors and Marines from I Marine Expeditionary Force and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), paint the walls of a classroom during a volunteer service event at Children’s Haven, Cordova, Philippines, April 3, 2026. Service members conducted a community clean-up assisting in cleaning, painting and restoring a path at the orphanage. TF Ashland is a flexible, purpose-built force ready to integrate with allies and partners or respond to crisis, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)