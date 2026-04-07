Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational

Date Taken: 03.29.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 17:42 Photo ID: 9603988 VIRIN: 260329-D-MN117-6183 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 738.89 KB Location: FORT KENT, MAINE, US

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