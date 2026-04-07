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    Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational [Image 4 of 4]

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    Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational

    FORT KENT, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Team Washington during the National Guard Bureau Eastern Invitational at Fort Kent, Maine, March 28-29, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9603988
    VIRIN: 260329-D-MN117-6183
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 738.89 KB
    Location: FORT KENT, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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