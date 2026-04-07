Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational

Members of the Washington National Guard Biathlon Team recently competed in the National Guard Bureau Eastern Invitational at Fort Kent in Maine March 28-29, 2026.

The 2026 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships, originally scheduled for late February at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, were ultimately canceled due to unseasonably warm temperatures and deteriorating snow conditions.

“Two squads of men and women from Washington conducted training in extreme cold weather environments and raced on Saturday and Sunday in the sprint and individual race format,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jack Androski, coach for the Washington National Guard biathlon team.

The milestone event brought together some of the top soldier-athletes from across the nation, celebrating five decades of military biathlon competition while continuing to build readiness, resilience, and esprit de corps. Biathlon tests competitors in a demanding winter sport that combines cross-country skiing with precision rifle marksmanship. Using cross-country skiing between rifle ranges, participants engage targets at 50 meters at each range. These exercises help soldiers shoot accurately after moving quickly across snow-covered terrain.

Team Washington did well during the two-day competition, with 1st Sgt. Heidi Cristel, Joint Force Headquarters medaling in both her races during the weekend.

“Heidi placed in both Saturday and Sunday’s race. She was our most improved of the last two years,” said Androski. “We also had a first timer on the team in First Lieutenant Renee Pollack. She did a great job.”

For Pollack, an avid runner and late addition to the team, the experience was memorable.

“It was a great opportunity to get to participate in Guard Sports and I had an amazing time learning a new sport to me. I had only ever seen the Biathlon when watching the Olympics, so it was incredible to get to try it myself,” said Pollack. “The Guard gave me everything I needed to participate - skis, a rifle, coordinated travel and entry, so I got to focus on being present and learning and working hard. I learned from any person who took the time to teach me, which included my coach, my teammates, several coaches from other states and US biathlon, and a few other seasoned competitors. Everyone there was invested in the sport as a whole and wanted every competitor to compete at the highest level possible.”

Pollack says she looks forward to competing in the biathlon again.

“It was such a good experience that I want to go back every year that I can. It’s such a unique sport that combines speed and endurance with extreme focus and skill that I haven’t found in any other sport I’ve participated in,” said Pollack. “I’m going to practice during the rest of the year. I didn’t have to be good at skiing or shooting to compete, but I will have to be to get onto the podium.”

The 50th anniversary event also carried added significance, honoring the history and legacy of the National Guard Biathlon program, which has developed elite athletes and strengthened partnerships across states since its inception. Earlier this year four soldiers from the National Guard Biathlon program competed in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“Next year’s race is scheduled at Soldier Hollow Biathlon stadium, which hosted the 2002 Olympics and future home of the Olympics for 2034,” said Androski. “So for anyone interested, it would be great time to start getting involved.”