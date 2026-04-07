Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jack Androski, coach for the Washington National Guard biathlon team shoots at a target during the National Guard Bureau Eastern Invitational at Fort Kent, Maine, March 28-29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9603975
|VIRIN:
|260329-D-MN117-3700
|Resolution:
|1366x2048
|Size:
|439.3 KB
|Location:
|FORT KENT, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard Athletes Showcase Skill at Eastern Biathlon Invitational
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