A new partnership is sealed! Col. Joe Parker, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander, and Rock Island Mayor Ashley Harris sign an agreement for the city's Public Works to provide road and grounds maintenance, including mowing and snow removal, for the Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9603541
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-OF349-1047
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement [Image 6 of 6], by Kelcy Schroder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement
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