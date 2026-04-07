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    Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement [Image 4 of 6]

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    Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Kelcy Schroder 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Commander Col. Joe Parker and Rock Island Mayor Ashley Harris sign a nearly $40 million contract. This agreement tasks the city's Public Works department with providing comprehensive road and grounds maintenance for the federal installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:56
    Photo ID: 9603536
    VIRIN: 260408-A-OF349-1026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement [Image 6 of 6], by Kelcy Schroder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement
    Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement

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