Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:56 Photo ID: 9603537 VIRIN: 260408-A-OF349-1035 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.58 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

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This work, Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement [Image 6 of 6], by Kelcy Schroder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.