A moment of partnership as U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Commander Col. Joe Parker and Rock Island Mayor Ashley Harris sign an Intergovernmental Service Agreement, strengthening community ties.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9603525
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-OF349-1012
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement [Image 6 of 6], by Kelcy Schroder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rock Island and Arsenal Solidify Partnership with Service Agreement
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