Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks

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Fort Drum community members can join Outdoor Recreation’s new Out of Breath Hiking Club on a challenge that spans four months and 12 hikes through the best peaks and trails New York has to offer. The first hike in this challenge begins May 2 and ends Sept. 26, and there are different options for people to participate. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)