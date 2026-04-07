Fort Drum community members can join Outdoor Recreation’s new Out of Breath Hiking Club on a challenge that spans four months and 12 hikes through the best peaks and trails New York has to offer. The first hike in this challenge begins May 2 and ends Sept. 26, and there are different options for people to participate. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9602786
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-XX986-1010
|Resolution:
|1079x1500
|Size:
|352.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks
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