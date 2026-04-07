Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members can join Outdoor Recreation’s new Out of Breath Hiking Club on a challenge that spans four months and 12 hikes through the best peaks and trails New York has to offer. The first hike in this challenge begins May 2 and ends Sept. 26, and there are different options for people to participate. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum community members can join Outdoor Recreation’s new Out of Breath Hiking...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 8, 2026) -- Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation (ODR) staff has created a challenge custom made for the 10th Mountain Division (LI) community to pursue their personal “Climb to Glory.”

It’s called the Out of Breath Hiking Club Challenge, where participants will tackle some of the best peaks and trails New York has to offer.

“Because Outdoor Recreation loves hiking, and we’re in the woods are much as possible, we’ve built this hiking challenge to encourage more people to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Jessica Guyton, ODR lead recreation assistant. “I think this is really, truly going to try everyone’s skills, but you really do get to enjoy everything about the Adirondacks.”

The challenge features a progressive series of 12 hikes, with elevation gains ranging from 150 to over 3,300 feet, between May and September.

“We start out with an easier hike to get people ready after a winter lull, and it kind of serves as an introduction to what they can expect,” said Brandon Reynolds, ODR manager.

“It’s a chance to just get reacclimated, get people moving,” Guyton said.

By August, participants will face more demanding climbs, to include St. Regis Mountain (6.8 miles, 1,650 feet elevation), Ampersand Mountain (5.4 miles, 3,352 feet elevation), and Haystack Mountain (6.6 miles, 1,850 feet elevation).

“This is a challenge that I think will be attainable for most,” Reynolds said. “Whereas if we were to say, ‘Let’s hike Mount Marcy,’ that takes a lot to work up to. I think people can use the challenge to work up to that point where they might want to hike Marcy afterward.”

Community members can see the full list of hike dates, with mileage and elevation at http://www.facebook.com/FortDrumODR/.

Participants will earn a commemorative patch at each of four stages of the challenge. Registration is required, and participants can choose from the full hiking challenge – which includes an official T-shirt and transportation – or opt to go solo with a self-guided challenge. People can also register for individual hikes, which includes transportation to the site.

Additionally, by completing the Saranac 6er during the challenge, individuals are eligible to receive a certificate and custom patch by registering at http://www.saranaclake.com/saranac-lake-6er. Those who hike the Tupper Lake Triad on July 18 can earn a patch by registering at http://www.tupperlake.com/tupper-lake-hiking-triad.

Having been stationed at Fort Drum for nearly four years, Guyton is confident that the Soldiers and family members here have the character and drive to take on hard challenges.

“I’ve seen it,” she said. “I mean, they come out for the 5K runs in snowstorms. They know how to get outside and challenge themselves. I think this is going to be a really great experience for like-minded individuals to get together, sweat a little bit, struggle a little bit, but ultimately have that sense of 10th Mountain pride.”

For more information, call (315) 772-8222, or visit Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 11115 on Iraqi Freedom Drive.