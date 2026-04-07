Fort Drum community members can join Outdoor Recreation’s new Out of Breath Hiking Club on a challenge that spans four months and 12 hikes through the best peaks and trails New York has to offer. The first hike in this challenge begins May 2 and ends Sept. 26, and there are different options for people to participate. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9602764
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-XX986-1020
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks
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