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    Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks [Image 1 of 3]

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    Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum community members can join Outdoor Recreation’s new Out of Breath Hiking Club on a challenge that spans four months and 12 hikes through the best peaks and trails New York has to offer. The first hike in this challenge begins May 2 and ends Sept. 26, and there are different options for people to participate. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 08:32
    Photo ID: 9602764
    VIRIN: 210612-A-XX986-1020
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks
    Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks
    Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation challenges Soldiers, family members to conquer NY’s peaks

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    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Fort Drum Outdoor Recreation

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