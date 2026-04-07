86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, inspects a ferromagnetic wheel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. The presence of a surface or subsurface discontinuity in the material allows the magnetic flux to leak, since air cannot support as much magnetic field per unit volume as metals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)