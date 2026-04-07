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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5]

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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, inspects a ferromagnetic wheel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. The presence of a surface or subsurface discontinuity in the material allows the magnetic flux to leak, since air cannot support as much magnetic field per unit volume as metals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9602721
    VIRIN: 260325-F-OC855-1642
    Resolution: 4654x3103
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th Airlift Wing
    NDI
    86th MXS
    86th MXG
    Germany
    Ramstein

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