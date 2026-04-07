U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, inspects a ferromagnetic wheel at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. The presence of a surface or subsurface discontinuity in the material allows the magnetic flux to leak, since air cannot support as much magnetic field per unit volume as metals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9602721
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-OC855-1642
|Resolution:
|4654x3103
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.