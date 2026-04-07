86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

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U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, drenches a wheel with fluorescent pigments at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. Examples of ferromagnetic materials include iron, nickel, cobalt and some of their alloys. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)