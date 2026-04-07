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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 2 of 5]

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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, drenches a wheel with fluorescent pigments at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. Examples of ferromagnetic materials include iron, nickel, cobalt and some of their alloys. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:15
    Photo ID: 9602718
    VIRIN: 260325-F-OC855-1172
    Resolution: 4854x3236
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein Air Base
    NDI
    non destructive inspection
    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    Germany

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