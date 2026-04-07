U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, drenches a wheel with fluorescent pigments at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. Examples of ferromagnetic materials include iron, nickel, cobalt and some of their alloys. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9602718
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-OC855-1172
|Resolution:
|4854x3236
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.