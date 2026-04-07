U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, performs magnetic particle inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. Magnetic particle inspection is an NDI process where a magnetic field is used in detecting surface, shallow subsurfaces and discontinuities in ferromagnetic materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:14
|Photo ID:
|9602720
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-OC855-1240
|Resolution:
|5462x3641
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.