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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 4 of 5]

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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, performs magnetic particle inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. Magnetic particle inspection is an NDI process where a magnetic field is used in detecting surface, shallow subsurfaces and discontinuities in ferromagnetic materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:14
    Photo ID: 9602720
    VIRIN: 260325-F-OC855-1240
    Resolution: 5462x3641
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein Air Base
    NDI
    non destructive inspection
    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    Germany

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