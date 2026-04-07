86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

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U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron Non-Destructive Inspection apprentice, performs magnetic particle inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. Magnetic particle inspection is an NDI process where a magnetic field is used in detecting surface, shallow subsurfaces and discontinuities in ferromagnetic materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)