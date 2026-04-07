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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 3 of 5]

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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection apprentice, performs magnetic particle inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. NDI specialists detect potential defects in systems and equipment for aircraft before they escalate into serious hazards using advanced tools such as X-rays and ultrasound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:15
    Photo ID: 9602719
    VIRIN: 260325-F-OC855-1217
    Resolution: 5237x3491
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    NDI
    86th MXS
    Maintenace Shop
    Germany

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