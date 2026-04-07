U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel Mulleavey, 86th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection apprentice, performs magnetic particle inspection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7, 2026. NDI specialists detect potential defects in systems and equipment for aircraft before they escalate into serious hazards using advanced tools such as X-rays and ultrasound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9602719
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-OC855-1217
|Resolution:
|5237x3491
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.