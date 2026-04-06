(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Spiritual Fitness [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Spiritual Fitness

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Laural Tubbs, a military and life counselor, educates Marines, Sailors and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton residents during a spiritual fitness presentation at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 3, 2026. Spiritual fitness emphasizes building inner strength through a higher purpose by encouraging faith, ethical living and community, strengthening the resilience and readiness of Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9602199
    VIRIN: 260403-M-XH636-1005
    Resolution: 5033x3355
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spiritual Fitness [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Spiritual Fitness
    Military Spiritual Fitness
    Military Spiritual Fitness
    Military Spiritual Fitness
    Military Spiritual Fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Life
    Spiritual Fitness
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Warfighter Ready
    Straight Within

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery