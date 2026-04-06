Military Spiritual Fitness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Bwabwa Tchombela, chaplain of the Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installation West, speaks to Marines, Sailors and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton residents during a spiritual fitness presentation at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 3, 2026. Spiritual fitness emphasizes building inner strength through a higher purpose by encouraging faith, ethical living and community, strengthening the resilience and readiness of Marines, Sailors and residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adrian Estrada)