A resident of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton records a spiritual fitness presentation at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 3, 2026. Spiritual fitness emphasizes building inner strength through a higher purpose by encouraging faith, ethical living and community, strengthening the resilience and readiness of Marines, Sailors and residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9602190
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-XH636-1002
|Resolution:
|5471x3647
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spiritual Fitness [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.