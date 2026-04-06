Military Spiritual Fitness

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elias Ramirez, a data systems administrator with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, listens during a presentation about spiritual fitness at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 3, 2026. Spiritual Fitness emphasizes building inner strength through a higher purpose by encouraging faith, ethical living and community, strengthening the resilience and readiness of Marines, Sailors and residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adrian Estrada)