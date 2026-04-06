Children of the Cody Child Development Center on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall participate in the annual Pinwheel Parade to mark the beginning of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9601879
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-TP754-5828
|Resolution:
|5538x2984
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Children marching in the annual Pinwheel Parade [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.