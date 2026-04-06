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    Children from the Cody Child Development Center at JBMHH [Image 4 of 4]

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    Children from the Cody Child Development Center at JBMHH

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Children from the Cody Child Development Center at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall prepare to participate in their annual pinwheel parade. The parade marks the beginning of the Month of the Military Child.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9601873
    VIRIN: 260401-A-TP754-9064
    Resolution: 4685x3850
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Children from the Cody Child Development Center at JBMHH [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Army Band perform during the Pinwheel Parade at Cody Child Development Center
    Command Sgt. Major Kenyon Simmons Signs Proclamation
    Children marching in the annual Pinwheel Parade
    Children from the Cody Child Development Center at JBMHH

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